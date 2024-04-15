mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

mdf commerce stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.15. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. mdf commerce has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.24.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

