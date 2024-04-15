Short Interest in Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Rises By 15.6%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF remained flat at $14.81 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

