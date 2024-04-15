Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Increases By 15.2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 38,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

