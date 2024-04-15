Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.66

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.66 and last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 58818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$531.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.06. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.0915631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

