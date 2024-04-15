Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,032,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,052 shares.The stock last traded at $11.06 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,167,000 after buying an additional 116,034 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,801,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,001,000 after buying an additional 2,817,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after buying an additional 399,336 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,355,000 after buying an additional 2,888,357 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

