Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Trading Up 3%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 134,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 120,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a return on equity of 538.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth $191,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $83,678,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 746.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,232,000 after buying an additional 2,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $36,011,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth about $43,340,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

