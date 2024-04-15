Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 711,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 365,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Placide Quesnel acquired 2,000,000 shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. 15.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

