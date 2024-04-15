GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 2.6%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 45,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 137,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

GH Research Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.84.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GH Research by 13,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

