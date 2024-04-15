Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.28. Approximately 386,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 344,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TGLS

Tecnoglass Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 269.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.