ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,756,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 3,693,067 shares.The stock last traded at $82.16 and had previously closed at $84.95.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

