Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.19

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1302449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

