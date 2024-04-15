Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.63 and last traded at $45.82. Approximately 342,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 285,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 37.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 288,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,194,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

