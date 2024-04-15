Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.32

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1091210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $520.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.