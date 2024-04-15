The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,888,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,759,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

