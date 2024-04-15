Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $55.51. 1,757,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,433. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

