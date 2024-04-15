D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.07. 2,720,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.92 and a 52-week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

