Private Client Services LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Private Client Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSJQ stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $22.96. 168,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,318. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.