Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $500.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,373. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

