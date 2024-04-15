Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 9,405 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,127,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,367. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

