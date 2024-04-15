EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $132.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,118. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

