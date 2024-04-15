ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.83 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.83 million and $10.41 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00123498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011566 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.