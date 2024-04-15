Aion (AION) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,894.79

Aion (AION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1,894.79 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00082871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012920 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.