Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 245.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,068 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $77,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after buying an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
SPYV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,756. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
