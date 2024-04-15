Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,124 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,112,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.