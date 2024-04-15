Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.23. 14,322,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $73.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

