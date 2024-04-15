Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Houlihan Lokey worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HLI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.88. The company had a trading volume of 274,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,857. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.92.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.