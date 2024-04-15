Private Client Services LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VOO stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $463.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,482,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $420.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

