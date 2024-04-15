Private Client Services LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO remained flat at $21.02 during midday trading on Monday. 1,152,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,507. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.