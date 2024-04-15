NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 565,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NMI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after acquiring an additional 417,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NMI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 642,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. NMI has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

