The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 275,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 163,579 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $19.40.

The India Fund Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The India Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.