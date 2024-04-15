The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 275,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 163,579 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $19.40.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
