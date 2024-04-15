American Lithium (CVE:LI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.88

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 115074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

American Lithium Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.29.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

