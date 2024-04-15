Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.44

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.44 and last traded at C$26.60, with a volume of 69693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.91.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5601057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.