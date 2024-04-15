Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.83), with a volume of 417479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.84).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £505.78 million, a P/E ratio of 596.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 15,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,600.18). Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

