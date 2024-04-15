N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 283103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.60 ($0.18).
N Brown Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £67.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.77.
N Brown Group Company Profile
N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.
