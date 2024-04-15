Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 886,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

ODD stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. 768,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,424. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.96.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 8.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

