Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 587771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of -0.54.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

