CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $9.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $299.50. 2,553,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 854.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.60.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.