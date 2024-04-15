Legacy CG LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. 350,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,105. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

