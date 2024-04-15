Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $195.50. 29,801,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,269,520. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

