Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.27. 1,668,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,872. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

