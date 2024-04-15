Keel Point LLC Acquires 334 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.85. The company has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

