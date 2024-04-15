Capital Analysts LLC Sells 75,094 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,094 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 1.67% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $73,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.23. 992,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

