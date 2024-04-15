Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $75.90. 1,400,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,372. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

