Capital Analysts LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 24.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.93. 967,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

