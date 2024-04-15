Private Client Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWS traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $118.57. 1,240,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,789. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.88.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.