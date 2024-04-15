Private Client Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,626 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 57,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,434,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. 1,895,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

