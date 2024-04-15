Private Client Services LLC Takes $695,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,127,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

