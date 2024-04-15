Private Client Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.15. 1,592,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.38. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

