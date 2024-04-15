Private Client Services LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Private Client Services LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,389. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.55.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

