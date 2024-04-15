Private Client Services LLC Takes $851,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HCC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 590,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.