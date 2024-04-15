Private Client Services LLC Takes $851,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal
In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of HCC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 590,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Warrior Met Coal
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.